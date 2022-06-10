(Bloomberg) -- The next generation of Air Force One planes won’t adopt former President Donald Trump’s proposal for a revamped red, white and blue paint scheme to replace the presidential jet’s classic livery.

Trump’s proposed paint scheme was removed from consideration because it would require additional engineering, time and cost, according to a Biden administration official, who requested anonymity to discuss a study conducted by military acquisition officials.

“The red, white and blue paint scheme was one of many possible livery colors proposed for the VC-25B,” Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said in an emailed statement. VC-25B is the military designation for the newest version of the iconic presidential aircraft, though any plane carrying the president is designated as Air Force One.

“Further analysis concluded darker colors, among other factors, on the underside of the VC-25B aircraft might contribute to temperatures exceeding the current qualification limits of a small number of components on the aircraft,” Stefanek said.

Trump took a personal interest in the purchase of two new modified Boeing 747-8s to replace the current presidential planes, which have been in service since 1990. A model with his proposed livery – in a red, white, gold, and dark blue palette – sat in the Oval Office.

“I think it’s going to look much better, actually,” Trump said during a 2019 interview with Fox News. “I like the concept of red, white and blue.”

The Biden White House previously had refused to say if the president would revert to the Kennedy-era sky blue and white design, with former Press Secretary Jen Psaki regularly mocking inquiries on the subject during White House press briefings.

But the Pentagon perpetuated the notion that the Trump color scheme was a done deal by printing the Trump livery in two editions of its annual weapons book issued with the budget since he left office.

The new Air Force One planes aren’t expected to be delivered until 2026 – two years beyond their original due date – due to delays stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and other factors, the Pentagon has said. The decision to reject Trump’s proposed color scheme was reported earlier by NBC News.

