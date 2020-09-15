Biden Doubles Down on Support for Wearing Masks: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic nominee Joe Biden is doubling down on his support for wearing masks. A poll of Latinos in Nevada showed a slight improvement for President Donald Trump. And the Biden campaign is targeting Black men in new ads.

There are 49 days until the election.

Biden Doubles Down on Masks as Trump Criticizes Mandates

The Biden campaign is doubling down on its messaging about mask-wearing to fight the coronavirus, as the president faced criticism for an indoor rally in Nevada.

In several Facebook ads that began running Monday, the Biden campaign asks supporters to “wear a mask, save a life.”

“Time and time again, Donald Trump has failed to give us a clear message from the very top of our federal government, but that has got to stop,” the ad copy says. “Will you join me in demanding nationwide mask mandates?”

Biden called for a three-month national mask mandate in mid-August, arguing it would save an estimated 40,000 lives. He walked it back last week when he said that “there’s a constitutional issue” whether the federal government could issue a mandate.

On Monday night, Trump celebrated a judge’s ruling against a Pennsylvania mask mandate by retweeting people calling Democratic Governor Tom Wolf a “tyrant” and, in one case, a group of seniors dancing to Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Going to Take It” before tearing their own masks off.

Trump Improves Slightly Among Nevada Latinos

A poll of Latino voters in Nevada showed Biden winning overwhelmingly, but a small improvement for Trump.

In a survey conducted by Democratic Latino research firm Equis Research released Monday, 62% of Latino registered voters in Nevada said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today, while 26% backed Trump.

That’s a slight improvement for the president since the same poll in August of 2019, which found 65% backing a generic Democrat and 22% supporting Trump.

Nearly 30% of Nevada residents are Latino. An analysis of the 2018 midterms found that turnout among Latino voters was crucial to Democratic wins in Nevada as well as Arizona, Florida and Texas.

The survey of 600 Latino registered voters in Nevada was conducted Aug. 20-Sept. 2. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4 percentage points.

New Biden Ads Target Black Voters

The Biden campaign is targeting Black men in new ads set to air in battleground states.

In one 30-second spot called “Trust,” filmed inside a socially distanced barbershop, several men wearing masks talk about the coronavirus.

“I’m not going to agree with everything that anyone says -- my wife will tell you that from the beginning,” one man says. “But who do I trust my children’s futures with? I trust Joe Biden more than anyone else.”

A second ad, called “Get This Right,” outlines Biden’s plans for criminal justice reform proposals to end cash bail and mandatory minimum sentencing.

The ads, first obtained by CBS, are set to air in Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump will participate in an ABC News town hall in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

