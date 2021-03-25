(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden set a goal of administering 200 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of April, doubling his target for his first 100 days in office.

The U.S. is on pace to meet the new goal, Biden said in opening remarks at his first formal news conference on Thursday.

“I know it’s ambitious,” Biden said at the White House. “I believe we can do it.”

Biden set his original goal in December, before the vaccination effort took off, of giving 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office. The U.S. met his goal earlier this month, on his 58th full day in office.

At that time, Biden declined to immediately set a new goal. He later mused about doubling the target before doing so Thursday. At its current pace, the U.S. would record just over 203 million shots by the end of Biden’s 100th full day in office.

The pace of shots is also poised to increase. One manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, is set to sharply increase its shipments that have only trickled out since its authorization a month ago, while Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. have been steadily ramping up production.

Biden has previously said the U.S. will have enough vaccine for all adults by the end of May, though administration officials have said administering the shots could take longer. Biden has also previously directed states to fully open eligibility to all adults no later than May 1; many have already done so.

The U.S. vaccination effort has ramped up steadily since Biden took office, with the U.S. giving out more than 130 million shots so far, easily the best of any nation. That includes 16.5 million given under Donald Trump’s administration. By comparison, Germany leads the European Union, giving out 11 million shots in total.

From the moment the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the first vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, the U.S. government, first under Trump and then under Biden, had already arranged to buy all of the companies’ known U.S. production for months to come, leaving many other countries to wait or turn to other sources.

Still, U.S. infections remain high. Cases have fallen since a peak in January, but that decline has stalled, prompting warnings from health officials that people shouldn’t abandon masks and other mitigation measures. Federal health officials have also rebuked states that have fully lifted mask mandates and business capacity limits, saying doing so threatens to fuel the outbreak.

Variants of the virus, some of which spread more easily, are taking hold in the U.S. Those could be increasing case totals even as the number of vaccinations rise. Only about 13% of the country is fully vaccinated so far.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.