(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden faced strong criticism from fellow Democratic presidential contenders Wednesday for speaking kindly of two pro-segregationists who served alongside him in the U.S. Senate during the 1970s.

“Vice President Biden’s relationships with proud segregationists are not the model for how we make America a safer and more inclusive place for black people, and for everyone,” New Jersey Senator Cory Booker said in a statement Wednesday. He was responding to Biden’s comments about the late Senators James O. Eastland of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge of Georgia during a fundraiser Tuesday in New York.

“He never called me boy, he always called me son,” Biden said of Eastland, taking on a heavy Southern drawl as he recalled his early years representing Delaware in the Senate. Talmadge, he added, was “one of the meanest guys I ever knew, you go down the list of all these guys” but “at least there was some civility.”

Booker, who has languished in the low-to-mid single digits in Democratic primary polls, said it was “wrong” for Biden to use the two late senators as “examples of how to bring the country together.” Biden’s comments about being called “son” and not “boy” by Eastland were also inappropriate, said Booker, an African American.

“You don’t joke about calling black men ‘boys.’ Men like James O. Eastland used words like that, and the racist policies that accompanied them, to perpetuate white supremacy and strip black Americans of our very humanity,” Booker said.

Booker said he was “disappointed” that Biden didn’t immediately apologize for “the pain his words are dredging up for many Americans” and said he hoped Biden would.

The flare-up comes just ahead of a series of multi-candidate events this weekend in South Carolina, where the Democratic primary electorate is heavily African American. Biden has led in the few polls that have been conducted there, and the state is seen as particularly important for Booker and the other major African American candidate for the Democratic nomination, California Senator Kamala Harris.

Critics of Brown Decision

Talmadge and Eastland were harsh critics of the landmark 1954 Supreme Court decision that outlawed public school segregation and also fought against civil rights legislation. Talmadge served for 24 years in the Senate until his defeat in 1980, and Eastland served for about 36 years until he resigned in 1978.

Democrats have in the recent past criticized Biden for praising the late Senator Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, another segregationist, as well as a string of Republicans who he’s described as decent people despite not sharing his political views.

In February, Biden called Vice President Mike Pence a “decent guy,” but after complaints from gay rights groups, Biden tweeted that there “is nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights, and that includes the vice president.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, another candidate for the Democratic nomination, tweeted his own condemnation of Biden’s remarks, accompanied by a photo of himself with his African-American wife and children.

“It’s 2019 & @JoeBiden is longing for the good old days of ‘civility’ typified by James Eastland," de Blasio wrote. "He repeatedly demonstrates that he is out of step with the values of the modern Democratic Party.”

Biden has two evening fundraisers scheduled in Maryland on Wednesday that could give him the opportunity to explain his comments. Like the Tuesday night event in New York, a pool of reporters will be brought in to hear his speech.

