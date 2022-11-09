Nov 9, 2022
Biden Eager to Watch Trump, DeSantis Jockey for Position Ahead of 2024 Primary
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Wednesday he is eager to see his predecessor, Donald Trump, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis jockey for position as the 2024 Republican presidential primary campaign gets under way.
“It’ll be fun watching them take on each other,” Biden said at a news conference about which Republican would be a tougher competitor in two years.
Biden said he intends to run for a second term, but indicated he would make a final decision early next year.
DeSantis easily won re-election Tuesday as Florida governor, as Trump plans to declare his third campaign with an announcement in the state next week.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:58
Mortgage fund in Canada halts payouts amid liquidity crunch
-
5:58
Consumer insolvencies rise 22.5 per cent compared with last year
-
5:51
From tweets to 'toots': Twitter users flock to alternatives after Musk's takeover
-
5:58
Millennial Money: Set financial limits for holiday visits
-
5:55
Larry Berman: The world needs options, COP27 and energy exposure in your portfolio
-
11:25
Ottawa to introduce 2% corporate share buyback tax in 2024