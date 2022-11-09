(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Wednesday he is eager to see his predecessor, Donald Trump, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis jockey for position as the 2024 Republican presidential primary campaign gets under way.

“It’ll be fun watching them take on each other,” Biden said at a news conference about which Republican would be a tougher competitor in two years.

Biden said he intends to run for a second term, but indicated he would make a final decision early next year.

DeSantis easily won re-election Tuesday as Florida governor, as Trump plans to declare his third campaign with an announcement in the state next week.

