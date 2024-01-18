(Bloomberg) -- Mike Pyle, a senior economic aide in President Joe Biden’s administration, is set to leave his role in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Pyle is the deputy National Security advisor for International Economics and served as the US negotiator at international summits including sessions of the Group of Seven and Group of 20.

A graduate of Yale Law School and a father of four, he joined the Biden administration at its outset in 2021 while his family remained in New York City. He is poised to return home to be closer to them, the people said. Politico first reported his departure.

Pyle first served as Vice President Kamala Harris’s top economic aide. Before joining the administration, he was BlackRock Inc.’s chief investment strategist. He’s also a veteran of the Obama administration. He did not respond to a message seeking comment on Wednesday night.

