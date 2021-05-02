(Bloomberg) -- Inflation pressures in certain pockets of the U.S. economy for now are “transitory,” a top Biden administration economic adviser said.

Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said supply chain issues and labor market shortages are a function of the economy coming out of the pandemic and are “bumps along the way.”

There’s no sense for now that these price increases are becoming “deanchored,” she said on “Fox News Sunday,” while promising to remain vigilant on inflation pressures.

“Transitory inflation is what we expect when we’re coming out a recession,” Rouse said.

Her remarks follow last week’s unveiling of the latest economic plan from the Biden administration, which is proposing a combination of $1.8 trillion in spending and tax credits for areas such as education, child care and paid family and medical leave.

This would come on top of almost $2.25 trillion in infrastructure, home health care and other outlays that the administration proposed at the end of March, not to mention the $5 trillion that the government has injected into the economy through the three pandemic relief packages passed by Congress during the past 14 months.

The massive government spending has helped turbo-charge economic growth, and helped drive a stock market rally to record highs. U.S gross domestic product increased at an annualized rate of 6.4% during the first quarter, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. Personal consumption surged at an annualized rate of 10.7%, the second-fastest since the 1960s.

As the U.S. and other major economies rebound from the pandemic, prices for everything from copper to oil have skyrocketed. Meanwhile, a key measure of consumer prices, known as the personal consumption expenditure price index, rose 2.3% in March from a year earlier, marking the largest jump since 2018.These increases have some experts worrying about inflation, including former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, who told Bloomberg Television on Friday that the Biden administration’s spending plans could overheat the economy.

Lawmakers, including GOP Senator Susan Collins of Maine, have made similar comments.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell shrugged off such concerns last week, telling reporters that the reopening of the economy may lead to a single episode of price increases, but not a long-running bout of inflation.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.