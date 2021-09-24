(Bloomberg) -- Key legislation enacting President Joe Biden’s expansive economic agenda may receive a vote on the House floor next week despite lingering disagreements between Democrats over the size and scope of the tax and social spending spending package.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he plans to announce on the floor that the chamber could vote on the package, worth as much as $3.5 trillion, next week. “That’s the plan,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The House Budget Committee has planned a rare Saturday session to approve the package and forward it along to the House Rules Committee, which governs floor debate. That panel’s chairman, Jim McGovern of Massachussetts, said his panel could consider it as soon as Tuesday, which would line up a mid-week vote.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.