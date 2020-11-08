1h ago
Biden Economic Challenge, N.Z.’s New Tool, China Payoff: Eco Day
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- Joe Biden inherits one of the most fraught economies in generations, and his big-spending blueprint is set to meet pushback from Congress. Bloomberg Economics looks at stimulus and GDP scenarios
- New Zealand central bank governor Adrian Orr is set to unveil a new monetary stimulus tool aimed at driving down borrowing costs
- China’s economy continues to recover from its contraction earlier this year, showing the benefits from swift control of the pandemic
- Joe Biden is moving forward as the president-elect, launching his transition effort and preparing a plan to curb the coronavirus pandemic while President Donald Trump has refused to concede
- India’s economy left cratered by the pandemic is drawing energy from one of its invisible and often-neglected engines: farmers
- Singapore’s economy is unlikely to pick up in a “very vibrant sort of way very soon” as key export markets in Europe and the U.S. face renewed coronavirus outbreaks, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said
- Berat Albayrak, son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, unexpectedly resigned as economy czar a day after the central bank chief was fired, igniting political and economic turmoil
- The humble shipping container has a new status in the Covid-19 pandemic: hot commodity
- Unlike Donald Trump, whom Chinese officials had little knowledge of before he took office, Joe Biden is well known. But that history is unlikely to quickly repair a fundamentally changed relationship
