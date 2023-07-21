(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden announced he would make CIA Director Bill Burns a member of his Cabinet, crediting the spy agency’s work surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and amid rising tensions with China.

While the move does not come with any additional authorities or responsibilities, the elevation to Cabinet-level rank offers a symbolic boost for the CIA and for Burns, a veteran diplomat who served as an emissary to Moscow ahead of the war.

“Bill has harnessed intelligence to give our country a critical strategic advantage,” Biden said Friday in a statement. “Under his leadership, the CIA is delivering a clear-eyed, long-term approach to our nation’s top national security challenges — from tackling Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine, to managing responsible competition with the People’s Republic of China.”

Biden also praised Burns for his work on emerging technology, hours after announcing new commitments from artificial intelligence companies to improve security on their platforms.

Earlier: CIA Chief Says Weaknesses Lie Behind Russian Defenses in Ukraine

While leading the CIA, Burns has also played a diplomatic role – traveling repeatedly to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders as the war has continued. Before the invasion, Burns – who served as US ambassador to Russia during the George W. Bush administration – went to Moscow to warn of the consequences of military action.

Burns is not the first CIA director to be appointed to the Cabinet. Former President Donald Trump also elevated Mike Pompeo and then Gina Haspel during his administration.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, who oversees the nation’s spy agencies, currently sits in the Cabinet.

“Director Burns has dedicated his life to public service, and his rare combination of expertise, experiences, talent, and intelligence are exactly what the President needs in his senior-most advisors,” Haines said in a statement.

