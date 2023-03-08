(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is elevating a pair of veteran aides to new positions in his legislative affairs office, as the White House seeks to smooth relations with Democrats on Capitol Hill.

Lee Slater, who worked for the House Ways and Means Committee before joining the administration, will now serve as the office’s deputy director, replacing Chris Slevin, who was named this week as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s new chief of staff.

Ashley Jones, a former aide to Senator Ben Ray Lujan when he served in the US House, will lead the White House’s outreach to that chamber after Shuwanza Goff, a longtime aide to Rep. Steny Hoyer, left the administration to take a job at Cornerstone Government Affairs.

The moves, originally reported by Punchbowl News, come as the White House has in recent days faced increased criticism from House Democrats over its handling of a pair of hot-button issues.

Earlier this month, Biden announced he would sign legislation overturning an effort by District of Columbia officials to reduce sentences for certain crimes, including carjacking. The announcement came despite the White House saying it opposed congressional efforts to interfere with D.C.’s self-governance, and blindsided House Democrats who had voted against the measure.

This week, the administration has come under criticism following a New York Times report that aides had discussed detaining families who entered the country illegally following the lifting of pandemic immigration restrictions. Such a move would represent a reversal of Biden’s campaign promises, and the report — which the White House has declined to confirm or deny — has earned the ire of progressive lawmakers.

But White House officials are hopeful that the appointments of Slater and Jones – who are popular among Democratic lawmakers – can help repair relations. White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients said in a statement the administration “will continue to rely on their deep Hill relationships and strategic talent in their new roles.”

“For the last two years, Lee and Ashley have been critical to achieving the most significant legislative agenda in modern American history,” White House legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell said in a statement. “Whether it was passing the Inflation Reduction Act, the bipartisan infrastructure law, or the most significant gun reform in 30 years, they both showed incredible agility and responsiveness to members.”

The appointments earned early praise from senior Democrats in the House, with Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan crediting Jones for understanding “the complex dynamics of the House.”

“She listens. She is available to members 24/7. I have talked to her at 5 am. Midnight. Saturdays and Sundays,” Dingell said.

Representative Richard Neal, the ranking member on the House Ways and Means Committee, said Slater would serve as the “central connector” with his committee as the administration moves to implement laws passed during the previous Congress.

“When he traded Independence Ave for Pennsylvania Ave, I knew he’d remain a steadfast friend of the House,” Neal said.

