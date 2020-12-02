(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden endorsed a $908 billion stimulus proposal by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, saying it “wouldn’t be the answer” but would provide immediate relief to those suffering from the Covid recession.

Biden, speaking to a virtual roundtable of workers and small-business owners affected by the virus-related downturn, called on Congress Wednesday to pass a robust Covid-relief bill in the lame-duck session, which he said would be a “down payment” on a more comprehensive bill once he takes office.

But he said the bipartisan bill appears unlikely to pass as long as President Donald Trump remains in office. “So it’s now back to square one again.”

He was candid about his own limitations in getting a bill passed before he takes office. “To state the obvious, my ability to get you help immediately does not exist,” he told the audience who had described their difficulties one by one.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also threw their support behind the proposal Wednesday, saying it should be the “framework” for negotiations with their Republican counterparts.

Their endorsement of the plan drawn up by a group of House and Senate lawmakers as a basis for a deal marks the first public retreat from their backing of a much larger $2.4 trillion pandemic relief package -- and could break six months of stalemate in time to get a bill passed before the end of the year.

Biden said any legislative package should include an extension of unemployment insurance, an eviction moratorium and aid to state and local governments.

But he said Republicans seemed more focused on a provision “guaranteeing there’s no liability for businesses if in fact they open and anything happens.”

