(Bloomberg) -- Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s slow-motion rise in key states’ vote tallies is bringing him closer to victory as President Donald Trump rails against the results and lodges unsupported charges of voter fraud.

Other developments:

Track Live Results in the Presidential and Congressional Races

Trump’s Election Lawsuits: Where the Fights Are Playing Out

The ‘Big Blue Shift’ That Could Decide the Presidency: QuickTake

Georgia Race May Leave Senate Balance Hanging Until January

Biden Edges Ahead of Trump in Georgia

Biden edged ahead of Trump in Georgia, a major shift in the Republican stronghold that hasn’t backed a Democrat for president since 1992. Biden only needs a win in one more state -- Georgia. Pennsylvania, Nevada or North Carolina -- to reach the 270 electoral votes he needs to be elected president, provided that other race calls stand.

Biden moved in front of Trump in Georgia by 917 votes with the release of the latest batch of results from the state. The former vice president had trailed in the state since Election Night, but Trump’s initial lead of several hundred thousand votes progressively shrank as election officials tallied mail-in ballots that heavily favored the Democratic candidate.

The result is still too close to call the state, with a recount and legal challenges possible and more ballots yet to be counted, including those from military personnel stationed overseas. -- John Harney

All Eyes on Pennsylvania as Trump Margin Wilts

Biden inched closer to a win Thursday, as he retained narrow leads in Arizona and Nevada and cut deeply into Trump’s margins in Pennsylvania and Georgia. Pennsylvania’s numbers were particularly stark, with Trump’s lead dropping from about 176,000 Thursday morning to roughly 26,000 by early Friday.

Trump’s campaign continued to fight in court, suffering a setback when judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed lawsuits over the handling of mail-in ballots. They had a success in a Pennsylvania court ruling that allowed observers more access but did not affect the ballot counting.

The two candidates had very different tones on Thursday. In brief remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden called for Americans to remain calm, saying that “the process is working” and that he had “no doubt” he would win in the end.

Speaking at the White House that evening, Trump argued he would win if only “legal votes” were counted, accused pollsters of fraud and claimed without evidence that Democrats were “stealing” the election. -- Ryan Teague Beckwith

Trump Supporters in Las Vegas Protest as Count Continues (4 a.m.)

More than 200 pro-Trump protesters gathered Thursday night outside the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas, where more results are expected to be released Friday morning.

Chanting “stop the steal,” and “dead people don’t vote,” the crowd waved flags and held up signs claiming a “rigged” election in Biden’s favor, an allegation that is not supported by evidence.

The vote counting in Clark County, a Democratic stronghold that represents 90% pf uncounted ballots in Nevada, has attracted international attention since Election Day. Biden leads Trump by less than 12,000 votes.

In Philadelphia, WPVI-TV, an ABC affiliate, said the police had detained a man in suspected plot to attack the convention center, where votes are being counted. The station showed video of a man in custody. -- Laura Bliss, Sarah Holder and Kathleen Hunter

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.