President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sought to defuse tensions over Turkey’s failed bid to buy fighter jets from the U.S. at a meeting on Sunday in Rome, focusing instead on their broader defense interests as NATO allies.

The two spoke for almost an hour on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit. Erdogan’s office said in a statement afterward that they agreed on a joint mechanism to deepen ties, though there were no details.

“President Biden underscored his desire to maintain constructive relations, expand areas of cooperation, and manage our disagreements effectively,” the White House said in a statement. “He expressed appreciation for Turkey’s nearly two decades of contributions to the NATO mission in Afghanistan.”

But despite the pledges of closer cooperation, Biden made clear to Erdogan that there was a process underway that Turkey would have to go through for its request to purchase F-16 jets in place of the F-35 fighters it was barred from receiving, a senior U.S. official who requested anonymity to discuss the private meeting said Sunday.

Biden acknowledged Turkey’s desire to make the purchase, but concern over Turkey’s possession of the Russian S-400 missile system continues to be a concern for the U.S. Congress and Biden administration, the official said.

The meeting was brought forward from a chat planned for the COP26 summit in Glasgow this week. Erdogan has been eager to talk about the fate of $1.4 billion Turkey paid to buy F-35 fighter jets and invest in development of the warplane.

Washington barred Ankara from purchasing and co-developing the jets after it bought Russian air-defense missiles that NATO allies fear could be used to collect intelligence on the plane’s stealth capabilities. Turkey has refused to jettison the missile defenses as demanded by Washington.

The U.S. has denied making any financing offer over Turkey’s request to purchase F-16 warplanes, after Erdogan said that may be a way of returning the $1.4 billion. Turkey said it sent a formal request to the U.S. on Sept. 30 to purchase 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft and nearly 80 kits from Lockheed Martin Corp. to modernize its existing fighters.

A Pentagon delegation visited Ankara on Oct. 27 and discussed issues resulting from Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program, which was finalized on Sept. 23. A Pentagon statement called the discussions productive, adding a follow up meeting was would happen in Washington in the coming months.

The meeting also included a discussion of human rights and rule of law, which included Erdogan’s threat -- later withdrawn -- to expel 10 ambassadors, including the U.S. envoy, after they protested the indefinite detention of a prominent philanthropist in Turkey.

The leaders also discussed regional security issues including Afghanistan, Syria, and Libya as well as combating climate change.

The meeting comes as tensions flare over Syria. Turkey has deployed hundreds more troops in northern Syria in preparation for a long-suspended offensive against American-backed Kurdish forces, Turkish officials said previously, a move that could help Erdogan shore up flagging domestic support and put pressure on the U.S. and Russia to rein in the Kurdish troops.

Earlier this month, Erdogan signaled he was planning a new campaign after attacks by Kurdish YPG forces that Ankara regards as a threat because of their link to Kurdish insurgents in Turkey. He has not specifically declared a military incursion is imminent.

In 2019, Ankara hit the brakes on an earlier planned Syria foray following separate cease-fire agreements with the U.S. and Russia, which both have forces stationed there. But he recently accused both countries of not fulfilling their promises to force the YPG to withdraw at least 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the Turkish border.

The Kurdish forces played a major role in the U.S.-led effort to quell Islamic State in Syria, and Washington’s support for Turkey’s enemy has been a major point of contention. Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist group affiliated with the Kurdish separatist PKK, which the Turkish military has been battling for more than three decades and is classified as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union.

Biden “emphasized the importance of strong democratic institutions, respect for human rights, and the rule of law for peace and prosperity,” according to the White House statement.

U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom chair Nadine Maenza said in a Twitter post late Saturday that “USCIRF is deeply concerned over reports of Turkey’s potential further encroachment into northern Syria.”

