(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he expects further oil supply increases after meeting with Saudi rulers.

“I’m doing all I can to increase the supply,” he told reporters. “The Saudis share that urgency, and based on our discussions today I expect we’ll see further steps in the coming weeks.”

Biden’s trip didn’t result in an immediate pledge for a production hike, but US officials have welcomed moves from the OPEC+ alliance to boost supply and expect more to come.

His meeting with King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, in the port city of Jeddah comes after high fuel prices compelled the president to backtrack on an earlier vow to isolate Riyadh over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Gasoline remains near record levels of $5 a gallon in the US, spurring discontent as midterm elections approach.

