(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin may “move in” on Ukraine after amassing more than 100,000 troops on the nation’s border.

“I’m not so sure he has, is certain, about what he’s going to do,” Biden said at a news conference Wednesday marking his first year in office. “My guess is he will move in, he has to do something.”

Biden also said U.S. and European allies are united on making sure Russia would face “severe economic consequences” if Putin does so, though he signaled that something less than a full-blown invasion might prompt disagreements.

“I think what you’re going to see is that Russia will be held accountable if it invades,” Biden said. “And it depends on what it does. It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and not do.”

While top U.S. officials have stepped up their warnings about Putin’s possible intentions -- and Russian officials continue to say they don’t plan to invade -- the remarks by Biden were the starkest yet about the crisis on the border. And he said a major attack would prompt a devastating economic response.

“If they actually do what they’re capable of doing it is going to be a disaster for Russia,” Pressed on whether sanctions are an effective tool against Putin, Biden said “He’s never seen sanctions like the ones I’ve promised will be imposed if he moves.”

