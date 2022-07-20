Biden Expects to Speak With China’s Xi Within Next 10 Days

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden says he expects to speak to Chinese leader Xi Jinping “within the next 10 days,” a rare discussion between the two men.

Biden made the comment while speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon after a trip to Massachusetts to discuss his climate agenda.

Tensions have escalated since China’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Even so, the Biden administration is now considering lifting some tariffs on Chinese imports as it seeks to stem inflation.

“I think I’ll be talking to President Xi within the next 10 days,” Biden said. “I expect to.”

Biden has been expected to announce shortly his decision on whether to scrap some of former President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

In meetings with his economic team over the last several months, officials have been debating whether the removal of the duties would help fight record inflation levels in the US or would leave Biden vulnerable to attacks from Republicans as well as organized labor. The president declined to say what he’d tell Xi about tariffs on the call.

The two presidents spoke in March.

