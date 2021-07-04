(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden hinted at discontent with anti-doping rules after U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was suspended for a positive marijuana test, keeping her out of the 100-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics.

“The rules are the rules and everybody knows of the rules going in,” Biden told reporters Saturday during a trip to Michigan. “Whether they should remain the rules is a different issue, but the rules are the rules.”

The 30-day suspension prevents Richardson, 21, from competing in the 100 meters, an event she won in the U.S. Olympic trials. Since the ban, she has responded by apologizing and saying that “I am human.”

“I was really proud of the way she responded,” Biden said.

