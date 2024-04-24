(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has been “faithfully” following his predecessor’s footsteps when it comes to US-Cuba relations, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio.

“The meaningful part of the relationship — the economic blockade and the aggression against the Cuban economy — has not changed” since former President Donald Trump left office, he said on Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. “It has been faithfully applied by the Biden administration.”

Biden has done little to revert some of the tougher policies imposed by his predecessor, including harsher sanctions on Havana, restrictions on flights and cruises and a last-minute decision to put Cuba back on the list of sponsors of terrorism.

Cuban officials hoped Biden would move closer to the policy stance seen during the last Democratic administration, when the two countries kicked off a normalization process. Not only has his foreign policy more largely focused on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, but he is also mindful that any engagement with Havana could hurt his chances of reelection in Florida — a key swing state where Trump won in 2020 in part thanks to the support of Cuban-Americans.

As for the Cubans, the outcome of the rematch between Trump and Biden isn’t as important as the way the next president decides to conduct US-Cuba relations once in office.

“It’s very difficult to truly understand what they promise and what they’re going to do,” said de Cossio. “What we hope and look for is that whoever wins does not apply more restrictions.”



