Biden Falls Off Bike While Coming to Stop, Says He’s OK

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he’s fine after briefly falling off his bicycle while coming to a stop to meet with a group of onlookers after a morning tour near his Delaware beach home.

“I’m okay,” Biden said after the tumble at Rehoboth Beach on Saturday, which was witnessed by reporters and the small crowd gathered at the end of his bike tour.

The 79-year-old president, flanked by Secret Service agents providing security, was approaching the group when his foot caught in one of the pedal clips and he landed on the ground.

