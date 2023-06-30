(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said his administration will work with states to ensure protections for LGBTQ Americans, as he expressed worries a Supreme Court decision backing a Christian website designer opposed to same-sex marriage would spur increased discrimination.

“I’m deeply concerned that the decision could invite more discrimination against LGBTQI+ Americans,” Biden said in a statement Friday. “More broadly, today’s decision weakens long-standing laws that protect all Americans against discrimination in public accommodations – including people of color, people with disabilities, people of faith, and women.”

The majority-conservative court ruled in support of Lorie Smith, the owner of 303 Creative LLC, who challenged a Colorado anti-discrimination law that prohibits businesses that serve the general public from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation.

Smith, who wanted to publish an online notice stating that her religious beliefs prevented her from customizing websites for gay couples, said she had a free-speech right to create wedding pages only for opposite-sex couples.

In a 6-3 vote, the court said anti-discrimination laws, including the Colorado measure, must make allowances for businesses that engage in expressive activities.

“My administration remains committed to working with our federal enforcement agencies to rigorously enforce federal laws that protect Americans from discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation,” Biden said in his statement. “We will also work with states across the country to fight back against attempts to roll back civil rights protections that could follow this ruling.”

The court’s ruling will have implications for other states with similar anti-discrimination laws and highlights a clash over LGBTQ protections and conservative claims those efforts infringe on religious freedoms, free speech or the rights of parents.

LGBTQ rights have become a political flashpoint, with conservative activists calling for boycotts of businesses that promoted Pride Month celebrations and as Republicans, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — a presidential contender — have pushed laws targeting transgender Americans and sought to restrict teachings in schools on gender and sexuality.

Democrats have also expressed concerns that the conservative justices, who last year undid years of precedent to strike down a nationwide right to abortion, will next target the rights enjoyed by same-sex couples.

Biden called on Congress to pass the Equality Act, which would enshrine protections for LGBTQ Americans.

In December, the president signed the Respect for Marriage Act, cementing into law federal protections for both same-sex and interracial marriage.

Biden notably played a role in the broader acceptance of same-sex marriages, when in 2012, as vice president, he became the highest ranking Democrat to publicly endorse the idea, ahead of President Barack Obama.

