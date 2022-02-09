(Bloomberg) -- Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the top bank supervisory post at the Federal Reserve, agreed to sign an expanded ethics agreement after Republican senators urged scrutiny of her work at a financial-technology company that subsequently gained access to the central bank’s payments system.

Under the agreement, Raskin would extend to four years, instead of two, any recusals she would be expected to undertake while at the Federal Reserve. She also agreed not seek employment or compensation from any financial services company for at least four years after leaving the Fed.

“If confirmed, I will be mindful of both the legal requirements that govern my conduct and of the appearances of such conduct to ensure the public has no reason to question my impartiality,” Raskin said Wednesday in a submission to the Senate Banking Committee.

The agreement came after Wyoming Republican Cynthia Lummis questioned during a Senate Banking Committee hearing whether Raskin used her influence to help Reserve Trust, a fintech firm where she sat on the board of directors, gain a master account at the Fed.

Lummis said Raskin, who served as a Fed governor between 2010 and 2015, called the Kansas City Fed in August 2017 in regard to the application. The company is based in Colorado, which sits in the regional Fed bank’s district. Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the highest-ranking Republican on the panel, also requested additional information about Raskin’s call to the Kansas City Fed on behalf of Reserve Trust.

The Kansas City Fed said in a statement Monday that it was “routine” for that type of communication to take place and “work closely with the requestor to explain their evaluation and analysis.”

Raskin told lawmakers in her submission Wednesday that she did not recall the conversation on behalf of Reserve Trust, but is confident she would have abided by all applicable ethics rules. The White House has also said Raskin did nothing wrong, and that the company received an account only after complying with applicable rules and regulations.

“Today, she has agreed to go beyond the most strict and robust ethics pledge in the history of nominees for the Federal Reserve and agreed to even more ethics commitments,” White House spokesman Chris Meagher said in a statement. “Try as they may, smears from Senator Lummis and Toomey continue to fall flat in the face of scrutiny and facts.”

A spokeswoman for Toomey accused Raskin of “lacking candor with Congress because she knows this was a dirty use of Washington’s revolving door.”

Two other Biden nominees for the Federal Reserve board -- Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson -- also have agreed to the additional ethics commitments.

The expanded ethics pledges were designed by Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, who said the agreement should give Americans “confidence that these officials will be exemplary public servants.”

