(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is kicking off the final campaign stretch before Nov. 8 elections that will determine whether his party retains control of Congress with a visit to Florida, a state where it’s become increasingly difficult for Democrats to win.

Biden’s Tuesday visit to the Sunshine State -- in which he’ll appear alongside Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Senate hopeful Val Demings -- begins a push that also will include visits to Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Maryland.

Biden has sought to re-frame the election as a choice between Republican and Democratic economic policies for the middle class, rather than a report card on his first two years in office.

“I’m going to be spending the rest of the time making the case that this is not a referendum,” Biden said over the weekend in Delaware, where he voted. “It’s a choice.”

He’ll revive a now-familiar refrain Tuesday, targeting Republicans over what he’s derided as plans to gut Social Security and Medicare after some GOP lawmakers floated changes to those programs, including in upcoming talks over raising the federal debt ceiling.

Republicans, meanwhile, have hammered Biden on inflation, crime and the surge in border crossings to try to motivate their voters.

Yet Democrats face an uphill climb in swing-state Florida, which has trended toward Republicans in recent election cycles. Polls show both Crist and Demings trailing their incumbent Republican opponents -- Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio -- in a state where Donald Trump beat Biden by three percentage points.

DeSantis, a sharp critic of Biden and Democratic policies, is seen as a potential 2024 Republican presidential contender.

The governor drew Biden’s criticism in September for allegedly using taxpayer dollars to fly dozens of Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The two met last month, when they toured Florida communities damaged by Hurricane Ian. Biden and DeSantis were careful to skirt politics but their interaction was cordial at best.

During the gubernatorial debate, Crist accused DeSantis of being distracted by a potential White House bid. The governor declined to say if he plans to run for president.

Read more: DeSantis and Biden Play Nice at Ian Epicenter in 2024 Preview

Biden has kept a light campaign schedule ahead of the election, with many Democratic candidates seeking to keep him and his sagging approval ratings at arm’s length.

Biden’s Gallup approval rating from last week is 40% with 56% disapproving.

Election forecasts say that Republicans are likely to win the House, while the Senate sits on a knife’s edge -- it’s divided 50-50 as of now and poised to remain very close.

Read more: Democrats Gird for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOP

High-profile surrogates are helping energize Democratic voters to show up and vote, said Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster, citing events by Biden, the First Lady, former President Barack Obama and others.

“All of that’s really helping to energize Democrats,” she said. Biden is “good on the stump and he’s more populist on the stump -- he energized Democrats in 2020.”

Lake expects Democrats will hold the Senate but that the House will be close.

“It’s a lot of tough, tight races but I think the numbers have been improving a little bit and part of that is Democrats are getting more energized,” she said.

Biden will appear Saturday with Obama -- who has campaigned recently in states the president has avoided -- in Pennsylvania, where polls still give Democrat John Fetterman a slight edge despite a rocky debate performance. The Senate race is a pickup opportunity for Democrats with Republican Pat Toomey retiring. Trump will hold his own rally there Saturday.

Biden also said he’ll participate in an event in Maryland, where Democrats are poised to flip the governorship, and he travels later this week to New Mexico, which hosts another key gubernatorial race.

It’s not clear whether Biden will set foot in other key battlegrounds like Georgia, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Arizona and Ohio before Election Day.

Read more: Unpopular Biden Shuns Obama-Trump Midterm Travel Strategy

Midterm elections typically don’t favor a president’s party; Trump, Obama and Bill Clinton all lost the House two years into their presidencies. George W. Bush saw Republicans pick up seats in the House and Senate a little more than a year after the 9/11 attacks.

Winning the Senate race in Pennsylvania would give Democrats breathing room at minimum to lose a seat elsewhere without losing control of the chamber. At best it could help increase their margin, which Biden has said is key to passing Democratic priorities, such as codifying nationwide abortion rights into law.

The 2024 presidential race -- and ongoing Republican efforts to sow doubt about the 2020 results -- also loom large, with this year’s races in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin poised to select governors who will wield considerable sway in the handling of the next presidential contest.

(Updates with details on DeSantis from eighth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.