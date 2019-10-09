Biden for First Time Says Trump Should Be Impeached by Congress

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden said for the first time Wednesday that President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Biden had yet to explicitly call for Trump’s impeachment, saying Congress would have no choice but to impeach if the Trump administration refused to cooperate with a probe into his behavior.

The White House on Tuesday said it would not participate in an impeachment inquiry it considered a "kangaroo court."

"No president in American history has dared to engage in such unimaginable behavior,” Biden told supporters to a standing ovation in Rochester, New Hampshire.

"President Trump has indicted himself by obstructing justice, refusing to comply with the congressional inquiry. He’s already convicted himself," Biden said, referring to Trump’s declaration to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House that China should investigate Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s business dealings there.

Before Biden finished speaking, Trump tweeted that Biden was being "pathetic" in calling for his impeachment. "I did nothing wrong. Joe’s Failing Campaign gave him no other choice!"

(Updates with Trump tweet in last paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Tyler Pager in Rochester, New Hampshire at tpager1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Max Berley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.