(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he “can’t picture” U.S. troops remaining in Afghanistan next year, even as he again suggested that his administration won’t meet a May 1 deadline to pull American forces from the war-ravaged country.

“It’s going to be hard to meet the May 1 deadline just in terms of tactical reasons, hard to get those troops out,” Biden told reporters at the White House Thursday in the first news conference of his presidency. Former President Donald Trump’s administration set that deadline as part of a peace accord with the Taliban.

The comments marked the clearest signal yet that Biden won’t meet the deadline to bring home some 2,500 American troops. Like Trump, Biden has promised to end the 20-year war in Afghanistan but says he wants to review the deal with the Taliban.

“It is not my intention to stay there for a long time,” Biden said. When a reporter asked if troops would be in the country next year, he said: “I can’t picture that being the case.”

