(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pulled in his largest single-event fundraising haul Monday night, collecting $6 million with Elizabeth Warren as a co-host.

“This is the biggest fundraiser we’ve ever had and it’s all because of you,” Biden said to Warren and the more than 600 attendees at the virtual gathering. “So thank you.”

Warren, who swore off private high-dollar fundraising events during her presidential campaign, heaped praise on her former rival. Although the topic didn’t come up, Warren is among a number of women under consideration to be the former vice president’s running mate.

“Joe Biden has a heart for people,” Warren said. “And at a time when Donald Trump’s agenda is more cruel and more heartless by the day. We need a man at the White House who has spent his entire life fighting for people. We need steady and competent leadership. We need Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States to heal this nation and to save our democracy.”

Last week, Biden co-hosted a fundraiser with another potential running mate and former presidential rival, Senator Kamala Harris of California. That brought in more than $3.5 million from 1,400 donors.

Warren, a Massachusetts senator, also recounted the “kindness and comfort” Biden displayed when he called her after her brother died from Covid-19 two months ago.

The former vice president praised Warren’s presidential campaign, which he said “changed the dialogue of this country.”

“We agree it’s the cause of our time to build a stronger, more inclusive, more resilient middle class, and this time bring everyone along,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, the Biden campaign, in tandem with its joint fundraising operation with the Democratic National Committee, announced it raised $80.8 million in May, a significant increase from the $59.8 million it raised in April.

