(Bloomberg) -- A fundraiser for Joe Biden co-hosted by potential running mate Kamala Harris brought in more than $3.5 million from 1,400 donors on Tuesday.

With in-person campaigning limited, the virtual fundraiser is one of the few opportunities for the Democratic presidential nominee to test out possible vice-presidential picks with audiences.

“He truly has our best interests at heart,” Harris, a California senator and former 2020 presidential candidate, said as she introduced Biden.

The co-host, California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, announced the haul at the start of the virtual fundraiser. It was the second-largest take of any Biden fundraiser thus far, with tickets ranging from $1,000 to $100,000.

