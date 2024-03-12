(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday won enough delegates to secure the Democratic presidential nomination, the Associated Press reported.

Biden’s surged past the required 1,968 delegates with a primary victory in Georgia, according to the AP. He narrowly won that state in the 2020 general election.

Former President Donald Trump, almost certain to be Biden’s rival in November, could get enough delegates on Tuesday from primaries in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington State for the Republican nomination.

Unlike Trump, who defeated several high-profile Republican rivals, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Biden did not face significant opposition in the race for his second presidential nomination.

The president delivered a fiery State of the Union address last Thursday intended to quell voter concerns about his age and laying out the stakes for his second race against Trump.

Biden said in a statement from his campaign that he was “honored that the broad coalition of voters representing the rich diversity of the Democratic Party across the country have put their faith in me once again to lead our party – and our country – in a moment when the threat Trump poses is greater than ever.”

