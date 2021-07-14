(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden will make the case for his sweeping social and infrastructure agenda to Senate Democrats on Wednesday, a day after key members of their caucus reached agreement on a crucial step forward for the plan.

Biden hasn’t yet said himself whether he supports a $3.5 trillion spending and tax plan unveiled by Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee Tuesday night, though top aides have expressed enthusiasm.

If it holds, the agreement will be a victory for the president, bridging divisions among party factions over the size and scope of the package. But it’s a crucial moment for Biden, who will need to persuade Democratic progressives to agree to lower spending than they wanted while keeping moderates from balking at the price tag.

The budget measure would accompany a separate, $579 billion bipartisan infrastructure plan that Biden has endorsed, raising the total spending of his economic agenda beyond $4 trillion.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that Biden would attend the Senate Democrats’ weekly luncheon to make the case for a two-track approach “to build the economy back better by investing in infrastructure, protecting our climate, and supporting the next generation of workers and families.”

The draft budget proposal does not yet have the firm support of all 50 members of the Democratic caucus. Biden and Senate Democratic leaders will need to get all of them on board in order for it to pass the chamber and go to the House, where it may face opposition from liberals who want even higher spending levels.

Senator Joe Manchin, a key moderate Democrat, said earlier Wednesday that he is open to supporting the budget resolution but would withhold judgment until he reviews it, and said the price tag would have to be offset with spending cuts, tax increases or other measures.

“We are going to have to pay for all this,” Manchin told reporters at the Capitol.

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, another moderate, said Tuesday the bill would be “fully paid for.”

And Montana Senator Jon Tester, also a moderate, said “the issue is $3.5 trillion is a lot of money. It doesn’t scare me if it is spent appropriately and over the right amount of time. We will analyze that.”

The White House must also keep Senate Republicans on board with the separate, bipartisan infrastructure deal. Some Republicans have expressed concern that by supporting the smaller bill, they are paving the way for Democrats to pass their sweeping agenda through Congress. They’ve urged the White House to disconnect the two measures.

Under special rules known as budget reconciliation, only a simple majority is needed to pass the Democratic economic plan through the Senate. But with the upper chamber split 50-50, Democrats cannot afford any defections because Republicans are expected to unanimously oppose the budget resolution.

“There are bumps along the way,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday. “But we are going to get this done.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, raised the specter of rising inflation in castigating the Democratic plan, calling it “wildly out of proportion to what the country needs right now.”

The agreement nonetheless marks an achievement for Democratic leaders. Budget Committee Democrats had been divided over the cost of the plan and which policies to include. Chairman Bernie Sanders initially pushed for a $6 trillion measure that added an expansion of Medicare, the health program for the elderly and disabled, an immigration overhaul and more generous childcare benefits, along with other items, to Biden’s initial proposal.

The Budget Committee agreement includes Medicare expansion and provisions on immigration and prescription drugs, marking a significant win for Sanders.

“It’s a work in progress, but all I can tell you is that every issue that I have been talking about is in this proposal. Everything,” he said Wednesday.

