(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s $6 trillion economic agenda may get a boost from data Friday showing job gains in April were well short of Wall Street expectations, blunting arguments that his stimulus and proposed investments would spur crippling inflation.

Employers added 266,000 jobs last month and the jobless rate edged up to 6.1%, the Labor Department said, compared with forecasts for a 1 million increase in payrolls and a drop in unemployment. Treasury yields plunged before the move moderated, while stocks advanced as the figures offered no impetus for the Federal Reserve to consider reining in monetary stimulus soon.

“Certainly the administration will find interpretations in this morning’s news to add momentum to their efforts to pass the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan,” said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust in Chicago. Portions of those plans dealing with retraining and child-care, he added, “might address root causes of this lingering unemployment.”

The two Biden plans add up to $4 trillion worth of long-term spending and tax credits, spanning infrastructure to social programs including child care and education. Those follow the $1.9 trillion coronavirus-relief package enacted in March. Republicans are opposed to most of the plans, and the tax hikes designed to pay for them, though some moderate Democrats have also voiced hesitation.

The president is scheduled to give remarks on the jobs report at 11:30 a.m. in Washington on Friday, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will appear at a White House briefing at 12:30 p.m.

Lawrence Summers, who served as Treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton and chief economic adviser to President Barack Obama, said last week that he’s concerned that Biden’s proposals could overheat the economy.

Businesses have also criticized the enhanced unemployment-insurance benefits in the relief bill as keeping workers at home and making it tougher for firms to fill vacant positions. It’s an argument Republicans have embraced, though economists have questioned how strong that dynamic is.

“The evidence that large numbers Americans are choosing to stay at home because unemployment benefits are enough for them is substantially overstated,” Tannenbaum said. He pointed out that many states end their support after 27 weeks.

