(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden received his second dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Monday, and criticized Republican lawmakers who refused to wear masks while hiding from a mob at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Biden told reporters he was “appalled” to learn that some Republican members of Congress refused to wear masks while hiding with colleagues from a mob that overran the Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers counted Electoral College votes.

Representative Bonnie Coleman, a New Jersey Democrat, announced Monday on Twitter that she had tested positive for coronavirus infection after sheltering “with several colleagues who refused to wear masks.”

“I think it’s irresponsible,” Biden said. “It’s not a political issue.”

He added that 3,000 American deaths per day from Covid-19 is “beyond the pale,” but warned that the pandemic would get worse before it begins to subside.

