(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is giving new powers to an office within the Health and Human Services Department to take on a more prominent role in responding to public health crises, spanning from pandemics to natural disasters.

HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response will be renamed and enabled to “mobilize a coordinated national response more quickly and stably during future disasters and emergencies,” Dawn O’Connell, who heads the unit, said in a memo obtained by Bloomberg News.

The office will be renamed the Administration of Strategic Preparedness and Response and will be reclassified an operating division alongside other major health agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, according to the memo. Those agencies, along with the National Institutes of Health, have come under criticism for their response and messaging since the outbreak of Covid-19 more than two years ago.

O’Connell called congressional offices this week to inform them of the change, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the details of the conversations weren’t made public.

The Washington Post first reported that HHS was recasting the ASPR as an independent division earlier on Wednesday.

