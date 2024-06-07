(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden announced a new $225 million aid package for Ukraine during a meeting with his counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and pledged continued US support as Kyiv looks to turn the tide in the war with Russia.

Biden said Friday part of the aid package would help Ukraine rebuild its electrical grid, which has been decimated by Russian attacks. It also includes munitions, artillery systems and air defense interceptors to repel Russia’s assault at the epicenter of fighting in Kharkiv, according to the State Department.

“I’m not going to walk away from you,” Biden told Zelenskiy. “We’re still in completely, thoroughly.”

The contrite-sounding US president apologized to the Ukrainian leader “for the weeks of not knowing” if more US assistance would be approved when Republicans held up an aid package. “We got it done finally,” Biden said. Friday’s announcement was the sixth tranche from the long-delayed foreign-assistance law Congress passed in April that includes $61 billion for Ukraine.

Biden and Zelenskiy met in Paris where they are participating in ceremonies to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, which helped the Allies reverse the momentum against Nazi Germany during World War II. Biden and Zelenskiy have used the events to highlight the need to sustain support for Kyiv, linking the current war to the effort to defeat Nazi Germany and liberate Europe eight decades ago.

Zelenskiy said their meeting in Paris was “very symbolic” and that “it’s very important you stay with us,” thanking Biden for the new weapons.

The Ukrainian leader was celebrated at the week’s events. He shared an emotional moment during a Thursday ceremony at Omaha Beach with a wheelchair-bound US veteran, who called him the “savior of the people.” “No, no. You saved Europe,” Zelenskiy replied. They posed for a photo and the crowd gave them an ovation.

Ukraine is facing a renewed Russian offensive and stepped-up air attacks on its cities as Moscow capitalizes on the months-long delay in new US aid that left Kyiv facing weapons shortages.

The US and other nations have stepped up their negotiations to secure an agreement on how to utilize seized Russian assets to provide as much as $50 billion in critical financing for Ukraine — funds that will help shield the country from political shifts in allied nations.

Biden is also allowing Ukraine to strike some military targets within Russia using US-provided weapons, a move he long resisted over fears that it could draw other countries into the war. In an interview Thursday, Biden sought to characterize the move as limited in scope to certain Russian targets across the border, saying that the US was not “authorizing strikes on Moscow, on the Kremlin.”

Biden is also set to meet Zelenskiy next week on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Italy, but he will not be attending an upcoming peace summit in Switzerland, a decision that has rankled the Ukrainian leader. Biden has a previously scheduled high-dollar political fundraiser in Los Angeles featuring former President Barack Obama and Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the summit instead. Zelenskiy said Friday he was “thankful” for the US delegation’s participation.

