(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden praised Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman on Thursday during a rare appearance with a candidate from a competitive Senate race.

Biden visited the site of the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh, which collapsed in January, a disaster that the White House has held up as emblematic of the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges.

The president said his policies were focused on “rebuilding the middle class, something John knows a lot about and talks a lot about.”

“John, thank you very much for for running. I really do appreciate it,” he added.

Fetterman’s race against Republican Mehmet Oz is one of the most competitive in the country and could decide control of the Senate. The celebrity doctor has narrowed Fetterman’s lead in recent polls after the Democrat suffered a stroke that curbed his campaign schedule.

The president’s visit to Pennsylvania, just 19 days out from Election Day, is his only planned campaign travel this week.

Biden has avoided several key Senate battlegrounds -- including Georgia, Nevada and Arizona -- as his low approval ratings have turned him into a drag on Democrats running in close races. But his birth state of Pennsylvania is one place where the White House has decided he can help.

The president is planning a return visit to Philadelphia next Friday with Vice President Kamala Harris for a Pennsylvania Democratic Party dinner.

The replacement bridge is expected to be completed in December, according to a White House official. It received $25.3 million in federal funds, but was not paid for directly by the infrastructure law, the official said.

Biden was already traveling to Pittsburgh to deliver a speech about infrastructure on the day the bridge collapsed. He made a last-minute visit to the bridge site before his speech.

Biden Thursday said Republicans who voted against the infrastructure bill and criticized the funding as “socialism” were now seeking credit for it in the midterms.

“Now they’re quietly and privately sending me letters -- not a joke -- asking for that money, talking about how important the projects in their district are, and for America. I’ve got to say I was surprised to see there’s so many socialists in the Republican caucus.”

Fetterman holds a 5 percentage-point lead over Oz, according to the FiveThirtyEight polling average, down from 12 points in August. An AARP poll conducted between Oct. 4 and Oct. 12 showed Fetterman leading Oz 48% to 46% among likely Pennsylvania voters.

The Democrat’s campaign released a letter Wednesday from his primary care doctor saying he is recovering well from the stroke he suffered in May and can serve without restrictions.

Republicans have questioned whether Fetterman’s health issues have rendered him unfit for office, and Oz has accused his opponent of not being transparent about his medical records.

Read more: Fetterman’s Stroke Puts Focus on Debate as Lead Shrinks

Biden has said his goal is to net a two-seat pick up in the Senate in order to advance his agenda and confirm more nominees. This week, he pledged to codify nationwide abortion rights with his first bill in the new Congress -- an outcome that hinges on the long-shot scenario of Democrats at least keeping their majority in the House and making gains in the Senate.

