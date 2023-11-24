(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden praised the first release of hostages by Hamas and said the US expects more captives to be freed to Israeli custody in coming days under a deal that paused weeks of fighting.

“It’s only a start, but so far it’s gone well,” Biden said Friday, speaking from Nantucket, an island in Massachusetts where he is spending the Thanksgiving holiday. “We expect more hostages to be released tomorrow — and more of the day after, and more the day after that.”

The Red Cross on Friday confirmed the safe release of 24 hostages from Gaza. The group was made up of 13 Israelis, some with dual citizenship, as well as 10 Thai nationals and a citizen of the Philippines, according to the Foreign Ministry of Qatar, which mediated he deal. All were women or minors. Biden said their condition and the condition of other hostages still in custody was unknown.

US officials will find out “in the next hour or so” which hostages might be released in the second wave, Biden said, adding that Americans were expected to be part of future groups.

The truce is a critical moment in the war, marking the first major cessation of hostilities since Oct. 7 when Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, launched a deadly raid on Israel.

Biden called the agreement the result of “extensive US diplomacy,” saying he has spoken repeatedly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, including on Wednesday. Biden expressed gratitude for their efforts in helping secure the deal. Biden also said he was briefed Friday by his national security team on the latest developments.

Biden has been working the phones in recent days to finalize the complicated accord and to ensure that the parties carry through on their commitments. The deal was initially delayed as the parties engaged in last-minute talks.

Asked if he trusts Hamas to uphold their end of the deal, Biden said, “I don’t trust Hamas to do anything right now. I only trust Hamas to respond to pressure.”

American Hostages

A toddler and two women were among the American hostages expected to be released in coming days. The US is determined to eventually secure the release of another seven Americans, a US official said earlier this week.

The deal falls short of calls from many nations and members of his own party for a broader cease-fire. Biden has faced pressure from some Democrats to do more to bring an end to Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza, which the United Nations and Palestinian officials say has led to a humanitarian crisis.

Biden said he was encouraging Netanyahu to take steps to reduce casualties. The Israeli leader has already indicated that after the truce ends, his country will resume its campaign aimed at eliminating Hamas.

Humanitarian Aid

Biden also highlighted the opportunity to use the temporary halt in fighting to provide help to Palestinians in Gaza, calling it “a critical opportunity to deliver much needed food, medicine, water and fuel.”

The US is working “to support the innocent Palestinians” he said. “Hamas doesn’t give a damn about them.”

Biden again pushed for a two-state solution and encouraged other Arab nations to help end the fighting.

Going forward, Biden said he hoped the rest of the region would be “putting pressure on all sides of slow this down to bring this to an end as quickly as we can.”

