(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden wasn’t supposed to shake hands with foreign leaders during his trip to the Middle East this week, a precaution against catching Covid-19 that would also help avoid a politically awkward greeting with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman.

But shortly after he stepped off Air Force One in Israel on Wednesday, Biden shook hands with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, undercutting what the White House had said were health-related precautions. The handshake with Netanyahu came after Biden cautiously fist-bumped several other Israeli officials who offered their hands to him.

The incident illustrates the delicate politics of a trip to the region. White House officials had said he might avoid handshakes throughout the four-day trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia in response to the highly contagious Covid-19 Omicron subvariant known as BA.5.

“We’re in a phase of the pandemic now where we are looking to reduce contact,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters when asked if Biden would shake hands on the trip. “I can’t speak to every moment in every interaction and every movement. That’s just kind of a general principle we’re applying.”

Biden entered office on a pledge to turn the Saudi leadership, including the crown price, into a “pariah” over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was critical of the kingdom’s government, as well as other human rights abuses.

But the decision was made to warm relations with Saudi Arabia after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent gasoline prices soaring, which put Biden’s party at risk of losing control of Congress in the November midterm elections.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not answer directly when asked if the new guidelines around handshakes were a deliberate effort to avoid a photograph of Biden shaking hands with Prince Mohammed.

“We are saying that we’re going to try to minimize contact as much as possible. But also there are precautions that we are taking because this is up to his doctor,” she told reporters.

The president is scheduled to meet with King Salman, Prince Mohammed and other members of the Saudi leadership on Friday in Jeddah after departing Israel. The White House has avoided saying whether the president will have any one-on-one interactions with the crown prince.

Biden, who has called himself a “tactile politician,” has done little to avoid handshakes or close personal contact in recent days. He was seen embracing lawmakers during a congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday shortly before departing for the Middle East. He also spent more than an hour working a rope line during a trip to Cleveland last week, putting his arms around and taking photos with supporters.

