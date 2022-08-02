(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris endorsed Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race Tuesday as the party rallies around her campaign.

Bass, who was on Biden’s shortlist for running mate in 2020, started out as a community activist and later became a six-term congresswoman representing a district in LA. She’s promised to tap her connections at the state and federal level to bring funds and resources for social services and housing to clean up the city.

“We are eager to continue to partner with her on innovative strategies to reduce homelessness and increase public safety and prosperity,” they said in a statement.

Bass finished ahead of her rival, billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, in the final tally of the LA mayoral primary as the two candidates head into a runoff in November.

If elected, she will become the city’s first female mayor, and the second Black person after Tom Bradley.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.