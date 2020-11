Biden, Harris to Make Remarks on U.S. Economic Recovery Monday

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will make remarks on the U.S. economy on Monday, their transition team said.

The comments “on the economic recovery and building back better in the long term,” are due to start at 1:45 p.m. EST in Wilmington, Delaware.

