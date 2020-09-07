1h ago
Biden Has 71.1% Chance of Winning Election: FiveThirtyEight
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden stands a 71.1% chance of winning the Electoral College, according to the Sept. 7 run of poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight’s election forecasting model. He is predicted to win 334 of 538 electoral votes.
- The model estimated Donald Trump’s chances at 28.4%
- According to the Sept. 7 run of the model, Trump had a 15.9% chance of carrying the popular vote, compared with Biden’s 84.1%
- The national polling average for Trump reached 42.9% on Sept. 7, the same as on Sept. 6
- Biden’s national polling average reached 50.6% on Sept. 7 compared with 50.5% on Sept. 6
- These were the FiveThirtyEight’s forecasts and polling averages by state on Sept. 7:
