(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is demanding swift action on gun safety in response to the massacre at a Texas elementary school, yet he has few viable options to curtail the mass shootings that continue to plague the nation.

At a previously scheduled meeting with law enforcement officials and civil rights leaders at the White House on Wednesday -- an event marking the second anniversary of the killing of George Floyd -- Biden is expected to again voice frustration at the inability of America to stop a steady stream of deadly mass shootings.

But beyond announcing a trip to Uvalde, Texas, to grieve with the families of the 19 schoolchildren lost in the Robb Elementary School attack, the president has few powers he can deploy to address gun violence plaguing a nation reeling from the latest tragedy.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill indicated Wednesday they would proceed with their Memorial Day recess before considering any new gun legislation, underscoring doubts that the president will make headway on efforts to expand federal background checks for firearm purchases, ban the sale of assault weapons or eliminate gun manufacturers’ protections from legal liability.

There’s also little sense that the White House is preparing new executive actions on gun control, after Biden in April signed a series of executive orders and regulations intended to curtail firearm violence. During that event, Biden said the executive actions did not absolve Congress of its responsibility to act, while administration officials said that new laws would be needed to substantively change the direction of US gun violence.

The result is a president with little left beyond the bully pulpit, and dimming hopes for a tangible response to a shooting that has horrified the nation.

“For God’s sake, let’s have the courage to stand up to the industry,” Biden tweeted Wednesday.

If Biden does turn to executive action, advocacy groups have asked the administration to broaden the definition of individuals under federal law “engaged in the business” of selling firearms. Such a change would allow the federal government to crack down on unlicensed sellers and prevent certain bulk purchases of firearms.

Biden will address the Texas rampage at a speech intended to announce an executive order aimed at revamping policing on the second anniversary of the death of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

In many ways, the event only highlights the long odds he faces as he seeks to compel action on gun control.

Biden advocated for bipartisan policing legislation in the aftermath of the Floyd killing, hoping national outrage could produce a bipartisan breakthrough.

House Democrats passed a law-enforcement overhaul bill named after Floyd in March 2021, but bipartisan negotiations in the Senate collapsed in September in large part due to Republican opposition to allowing families of victims of police violence to sue officers for damages.

As a result, Biden was left to draft an executive action that represents just a fraction of the original bill. The order will direct federal law enforcement agencies to revise their policies on force to limit tactics like no-knock warrants, choke holds and carotid restraints. But it does not amount to the sweeping changes civil rights advocates desire.

Similarly, legislative efforts on gun control have made little progress on Capitol Hill -- even in the aftermath of high-profile events like a racist massacre at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket earlier this month that left 10 Black people dead and wounded three others.

In April, Biden signed an executive order that mandated new regulations on so-called ghost guns that are sold in kits and assembled by consumers. Under the new rules, the government will require serial numbers to be stamped on the kits and buyers will be subject to background checks.

The administration also proposed a new regulation requiring registration to own pistol-stabilizing braces that can make handguns handle more like rifles. Biden also implemented a new requirement on the ATF and Justice Department to issue annual reports on gun trafficking.

Everytown for Gun Safety, which participated in the unveiling of those measures and advocates for universal background checks and gun-safety measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent company Bloomberg LP.

Lawmakers on Wednesday signaled little optimism that political conditions had changed.

Even impassioned advocates for gun control like Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, where the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre occurred a decade ago, conceded the chances of a deal emerging over Republican opposition were “slim.”

After the Sandy Hook shooting, a gun background-check bill negotiated between Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was blocked by a Republican filibuster. The only firearms-related measure signed into law since then was a bipartisan 2018 measure that tightened the national system for ensuring gun purchasers don’t have criminal records or aren’t otherwise ineligible to buy guns.

Republican Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma said he could conceive of no legislation that would curb gun violence.

“I think it would be very difficult,” he said. “You’re talking about millions of people out there, and there have got to be some screwballs that are just totally unpredictable. And there’s no way to identify who there are. So none that I can think of.”

Biden may use the tragedy to build political momentum for Steve Dettelbach, his nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. The agency has not had a confirmed director since 2015. If confirmed, Dettelbach would be charged with enforcing Biden’s new gun rules, and having a Senate-confirmed director could enable the administration to more vigorously enforce laws.

Biden’s first nominee for the job, David Chipman, failed after moderate Democrats couldn’t rally behind the pick. Chipman faced uniform Republican opposition.

Biden could also push the Senate to confirm criminal justice attorney Amy Solomon to lead the Justice Department office that funds community violence prevention programs.

The programs target gun-related deaths in underserved urban neighborhoods by pairing disadvantaged young people and hospitalized gunshot victims with mentors who have similar life experiences. The mentors, known as credible messengers, connect participants with social services, counsel them against retaliation and aim to stem conflicts that could lead to more violence.

