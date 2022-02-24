(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has decided on a nominee for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday night.

The person, who was granted anonymity to discuss the selection process, did not provide further details, including the name of the nominee or when the selection would be announced.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said early Thursday evening that Biden had not formally offered the job to anyone. The person declined to say whether the president had made an offer in the hours since then.

The White House press office declined to comment.

The president said last month that he’d announce his choice to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring, by the end of February, and that he’d use the opportunity to fulfill his campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the high court.

Vice President Kamala Harris had been scheduled to travel to Louisiana on Friday, but her office said late Thursday that the trip had been postponed. Harris, a former California attorney general and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has advised Biden as he’s considered candidates for the high court.

CNN reported earlier that Biden had reached a decision.

The search has focused on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, of the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals and Justice Leondra Kruger, 45, of the California Supreme Court, as well as U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs, 55, who’s backed by House Majority Whip James Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat who played a crucial role in Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential primaries.

All three have been interviewed by Biden, according to a person familiar with the process.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.