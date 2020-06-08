Biden Has More Support From Women Than Clinton: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s lead among women over President Donald Trump is now even larger than Hillary Clinton’s in 2016, according to a weekend poll.

Biden leads Trump by 21 percentage points in a NBC/Wall Street Journal poll published Sunday. Biden has 56% support among female voters compared to Trump’s 35%. NBC exit polls from 2016 had Clinton with a 13 percentage point lead over Trump among women.

The poll also found Biden with double digit leads among African American voters, 82% to 9%, Latinos, 57% to 33%, voters 18 to 34, 54% to 35%, whites with college degrees and independents, 45% to 35%. Biden had an 8 percentage point lead over Trump among voters 65 and older, 51% to 43%.

Trump led Biden among men, 50% to 42% and all white voters, 49% to 43%. His biggest margin over Biden was among whites without college degrees, where Trump led 55% to 37%.

Biden’s national lead of 7 percentage points among all registered voters over Trump remained unchanged from the NBC/WSJ poll in April.

Coming up:

Results are awaited from Saturday’s primary in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Primaries are coming up Tuesday in West Virginia and Georgia. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug. 17, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later, beginning on Aug. 24, at a to-be-determined location.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.