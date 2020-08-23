(Bloomberg) --

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hasn’t been tested for coronavirus, a top aide said on Sunday, as the campaign enters its busiest period.

“He has not been tested,” Kate Bedingfield, deputy manager for Biden’s presidential campaign, said on ABC’s “This Week.” “We have put the strictest protocols in place, and moving forward, should he need to be tested, he certainly would be.”

She also said Biden hasn’t had the virus, although it’s not clear how this would be known without a test.

In late July, Biden said he hadn’t been tested for the virus and since then the campaign hadn’t answered direct questions about it.

President Donald Trump is receiving regular tests, saying earlier this year that he’s tested daily, and later that it’s actually every few days, while his press secretary has said he’s tested multiple times a day. Several members of Trump’s administration and staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

Biden is leading in polls following the Democratic convention as the former vice president and running mate Kamala Harris prepare to hit the busiest and most public part of the campaign trail before the November election.

Both Biden and Trump, at 77 and 74 respectively, are at ages where complications from contracting the coronavirus could be more severe.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.