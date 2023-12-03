(Bloomberg) -- Hollywood celebrities including director Steven Spielberg, producer Shonda Rhimes, and comedian Rob Reiner are among the hosts for a star-studded fundraiser for President Joe Biden when he travels to Los Angeles on Friday.

The event will feature First Lady Jill Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in addition to the president, according to an invitation obtained by Bloomberg.

Former Walt Disney and DreamWorks studio head Jeffrey Katzenberg is leading Biden’s reelection fundraising efforts, which are expected to lean heavily on A-list donors from Hollywood. Other Hollywood hosts listed by the Democratic National Committee include film producer Peter Chernin, former Paramount Pictures chief executive Jim Gianopulos, and former Miss Universe Bui Simon.

The event is also expected to draw wealthy donors from the legal, technology and political worlds. Wendy Schmidt, wife of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, and former ambassadors James Costos and Robert Tuttle were also among the attendees, which were first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The president is also expected to attend a second fundraiser during a weekend visit to Los Angeles, according to a person familiar with the planning.

Biden has looked to accelerate his fundraising efforts in recent weeks, leaning on celebrity allies. On Tuesday, he’ll travel to Boston for a fundraiser concert by singer James Taylor.

Biden reported raising over $71 million in the most recent fundraising quarter, with his campaign saying Democrats had $91 million cash on hand to support his 2024 reelection bid. The figures are solid but unspectacular, outpacing possible Republican rivals but behind the total posted by former President Donald Trump during the same period of his first term.

