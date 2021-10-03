(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Michigan this week to push for passage of his domestic agenda, which remains stalled as Democrats wrangle over its scope.

Biden will visit Howell, Michigan, on Tuesday to push for passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill and of a larger, sweeping reform package that includes social spending and health care measures as well as tax increases for corporations and high earners. A White House statement on Sunday didn’t immediately provide a detailed itinerary.

Biden’s renewed push comes after a missed deadline last week that led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to delay a vote on the $550 billion infrastructure bill as discussions continued on the other package. Pelosi has set a new Oct. 31 target for passage of the infrastructure plan.

Biden left Washington for Delaware on Saturday and Press Secretary Jen Psaki said he would be speaking with House and Senate members over the weekend.

“He looks forward to not only welcoming Members to the White House next week, but also traveling the country to make the case for his bold and ambitious agenda,” Psaki said Saturday. Biden attended Mass on Sunday before eating brunch with family nearby.

“I believe I can get this done,“ the president before leaving the White House for the weekend. “I support both of them and I think we can get both of them done.”

