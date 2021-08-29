(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is headed to a U.S. military base where the remains of service members killed in last week’s Kabul terror attack are due to return home on Sunday.

Biden may also meet with families of the service members who died in the blast outside the gates of the city’s airport, where the U.S. has been conducting evacuations for U.S. citizens and Afghan allies after the capital fell to the Taliban.

The arrival of the remains on Sunday morning at Dover Air Force Base in what’s known as a dignified transfer will mark the first time that Biden is honoring fallen U.S. troops at such an event as president.

Biden warned on Saturday afternoon that another attack at Kabul airport is “highly likely” within the next 24 to 36 hours, underscoring the threat to U.S. troops still on the ground and the political risk surrounding the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan that’s due to be completed on Tuesday.

A Navy hospitalman, an Army staff sergeant, and 11 Marines were killed in the suicide bombing, which wounded an additional 18 U.S. service members and killed dozens of Afghans seeking to flee. The bombing, which occurred at the airport’s Abbey Gate where the U.S. was processing potential evacuees, was carried out by ISIS-K, an Afghan offshoot of the terror organization.

Biden warned the terror group that the U.S. would “hunt you down and make you pay” in remarks Thursday night following the bombing. The Pentagon said Saturday that the U.S. killed two ISIS-K members and wounded a third in a retaliatory air strike.

As of Saturday, the U.S. had facilitated the evacuation of approximately 111,900 people since the Taliban swept to control of the country on Aug. 14.

As vice president, Biden took part in a 2016 dignified transfer ritual for a soldier killed in action in Afghanistan.

He said Thursday he had “some sense” of the loss for families of the slain service members, noting that his son, Beau Biden, had served in the Army in Iraq before dying of brain cancer.

”You get this feeling like you’re being sucked into a black hole in the middle of your chest; there’s no way out,” Biden said. “My heart aches for you.”

Biden has been criticized by lawmakers and foreign leaders over the execution of the U.S. withdrawal. He has acknowledged his administration did not anticipate the quick collapse of the Afghan government.

