(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden heralded the choice of Rishi Sunak as the next UK prime minister as a “groundbreaking milestone” during a Diwali event Monday at the White House.

Biden marveled at the rise of Sunak, who on Tuesday will become the UK’s first prime minister from an ethnic minority following a meeting with King Charles III, casting the news as an important breakthrough amid a rise of racially-charged attacks. Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her intention to resign last week after the shortest tenure in British history, after her proposed fiscal plans roiled markets.

Sunak will also become the country’s first Hindu leader, the third premier in two months and the youngest in more than 200 years.

“As my brother would say, ‘Go figure!’” Biden said, adding with a note of surprise that Sunak had risen to lead the nation’s Conservative Party.

“Pretty astounding,” Biden continued. “A groundbreaking milestone, and it matters, it matters.”

Earlier Monday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that the president would wait to offer his official congratulations until Sunak’s meeting with the king.

“President Biden looks forward to speaking with Minister Sunak in the upcoming days and to our continued close cooperation with the United Kingdom,” she said.

