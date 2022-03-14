(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden suffered another embarrassing setback on Capitol Hill on Monday when Democratic Senator Joe Manchin likely doomed a key Fed nominee over her position on climate change.

Biden’s choice of Sarah Bloom Raskin as the Fed’s vice chair for supervision -- the board’s top banking regulator -- was championed by progressive advocacy groups in large part because of her support for regulations on climate financial risks.

That made her a high-risk pick in a 50-50 Senate, where Republicans have pushed back against Democrats on climate and where Manchin is a pivotal vote from a state rich in fossil fuels. The senators just months ago thwarted Biden’s economic agenda amid a spat with key White House aides.

While Raskin previously sailed to confirmation to the Fed and as a deputy Treasury secretary, her recent advocacy and that of other Democrats for regulators to mitigate climate change financial risks has alarmed Republicans like Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, who had already stalled Raskin’s nomination in the Senate Banking Committee.

Manchin telegraphed his reluctance on Raskin last week, when he urged the Banking panel to move ahead with Biden’s other four Fed nominees.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said he’d indicated his opposition to aides there, but she did not provide any specifics.

“She is one of the most qualified individuals to ever be nominated to this position,” Psaki said Monday, adding that the administration would work with Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown to find “bipartisan support.” That means a Republican who would vote for Raskin and give the chamber a 50-50 vote tie that Vice President Kamala Harris could break.

The West Virginia Democrat hasn’t been shy about defending the interests of his state, rich in coal and natural gas. He famously used a rifle to shoot a climate-change bill in a 2010 campaign ad, vowing to take “dead aim” at the landmark cap-and-trade legislation.

More recently he tanked a clean-power program that would have penalized utilities for not using more clean energy that the White House sought for inclusion in their now-derailed economic package.

Raskin’s nomination is far from the first time the White House has misjudged Manchin, who single-handedly torpedoed Biden’s economic agenda in December after months of negotiations that included direct talks with the president.

The White House kept pushing forward with their Build Back Better bill last year despite Manchin’s complaints about the lack of long-term financing and its scope before the conservative Democrat pronounced it dead.

Biden, who had tried to court Manchin’s favor with regular meetings at the White House, hasn’t met with him in months. At Biden’s first State of the Union address earlier this month, Manchin sat on the Republican side of the House chamber.

Despite such splits with Biden, Manchin reacted angrily last year when asked about a report that he threatened to leave Democratic Party.

But later, after a closed-door meeting of all Democrats, Manchin said that he suggested to them that perhaps he could become an independent and caucus with them. That would allow Democrats to maintain the majority. No one took him up on the idea.

He remains a key vote for Democrats, supporting Biden’s judicial picks and other crucial parts of the party’s agenda, such as on taxes. But Manchin has a keen sense of where his constituents are on many issues, which is how he’s been able to stay in office representing a state where former President Donald Trump beat Biden by about 39 percentage points in 2020.

