(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump trails Democrat Joe Biden by 12 points in a national poll of likely voters a little more than three weeks before Election Day, according to a Washington Post/ABC News poll released on Sunday.

Biden led the incumbent by 54% to 42% in the survey, which was conducted Oct. 6-9. The 1,014 adults polled included 879 registered voters and 725 likely voters.

The Democrat’s margin was wider than his 9.8-point lead over Trump in a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls, which includes Sunday’s survey.

The poll found that Trump’s approval rating, at 45%, has changed little in recent months.

Biden’s margins in battleground states are generally narrower than the national figures show, and some states are considered toss-ups, the Washington Post reported.

“No candidate has won an electoral-college majority while losing the popular vote by a margin like Trump’s current deficit,” the newspaper said.

Following his coronavirus diagnosis and a week of treatment, including a spell in the hospital, about six in 10 voters believe Trump is healthy enough to carry out his duties as president.

Suburban women favor Biden by a wide margin, 62% to 34%, while suburban men back Trump by 54% to 43%, the poll showed. That gave Biden an overall 53% to 44% in the coveted suburban-voter demographic.

Older voters are split almost evenly, after Trump won older voters in 2016 by between seven and nine points.

Americans overall said they’re prepared to accept the results of the Nov. 3 election whichever way it goes. Biden supporters (83%) were more likely to say that than Trump supporters (74%).

The survey had a margin of error among registered voters of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, and among likely voters of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

