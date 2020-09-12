(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a lead over President Donald Trump in four key battleground states though the race is tightening in some places as the economy improves after the initial coronavirus shutdowns, a new poll by The New York Times and Siena College shows.

In Wisconsin, which Trump won in 2016 despite a history as a solidly Democratic state, Biden now has the backing of 48% of likely voters to Trump’s 43%. Biden’s lead marks a significant drop from the 11 percentage-point lead he had in June, when the Times last polled the state. A full 51% of likely voters in the state said they trusted Trump more on the economy, compared with 43% for Biden.

That said, Trump’s weeks of law-and-order messaging appears to have energized his supporters on the right, but not improved his standing enough to put him in the lead.

In Nevada, Biden received 46% support compared with 42% for Trump, while in New Hampshire he led by a narrower margin over Trump, 45% to 42%. Biden is further ahead in Minnesota, gaining 50% of backing versus 41% for Trump, the poll shows.

